several-injured,-including-child,-after-2-shootings-in-baldwin-hills-area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Not less than three individuals are injured, together with a younger boy, after two separate shootings within the Baldwin Hills space of Los Angeles Saturday evening.

A person and a toddler have been shot round 5 p.m. within the the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, in keeping with Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez. They have been taken to a hospital in secure situation, Lopez mentioned.

Three suspects fled the realm on foot after the taking pictures however they haven’t but been recognized. KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen stories the incident is believed to be gang-related.

About two hours later, a second taking pictures occurred close by at Jim Gilliam Recreation Heart, the place one particular person was shot.

It’s unclear if the 2 shootings are associated. Officers are investigating.

Police held a “Pray for Peace Gathering” on March 1 in response to the shootings.

