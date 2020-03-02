sen.-amy-klobuchar-dropping-out-of-presidential-race,-will-endorse-joe-biden

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she’s dropping out of the presidential race and can endorse Joe Biden.

Klobuchar was in Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah for an additional rally Monday. Now, she’ll fly to Dallas, Texas to satisfy with former vp Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren thanked Klobuchar after the information was introduced.

Thanks to my buddy, @AmyKlobuchar. You’ve got been a champion for working households and ladies in politics, and I sit up for maintaining that struggle by your aspect. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 2, 2020

The choice comes sooner or later after protesters compelled her marketing campaign to cancel a political rally in St. Louis Park. Protesters crammed the stage earlier than the occasion may begin.

Organizers gathered exterior of St. Louis Park Excessive Faculty with indicators and megaphones calling for the discharge of Myon Burrell — a person they are saying was wrongfully convicted in 2002 whereas Klobuchar was the Hennepin County lawyer.

Simply two days away from Tremendous Tuesday — Minnesota’s flip to forged its poll within the Democratic main -– a whole bunch of attendees headed house with out listening to from the candidate.

Klobuchar posted sixth place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina.

On Sunday, Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, dropped his presidential bid.