seen-in-detroit:-autorama

The 68th Annual Detroit Autorama was held this previous weekend on the TCF Heart Downtown Detroit, showcasing a number of the greatest customized automobiles and scorching rods. Also referred to as America’s Biggest Sizzling Rod Present, the Detroit Autorama is thought for the Don Ridler Memorial Award, offered to the perfect in present at every year’s occasion. The occasion featured over 800 automobiles, together with automobiles from the award-winning film “Ford v Ferrari”, and trade celebrities, making this a must-see occasion for auto lovers within the Detroit space.

Re-live the thrill from the Detroit Autorama in these snaps from native attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the most recent and best images by native photogs such as you!

Need to be featured in an upcoming submit? Tag your images every week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!