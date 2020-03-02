santa-rosa-husband-wife-doctors-charged-with-using-gold-coin-purchases-in-tax-evasion-scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A married pair of medical doctors from Sebastopol are dealing with federal prices in alleged scheme to hide their earnings and evade larger tax funds by means of purchases of gold and silver cash.

Robert Rowen and Teresa Su, ages 69 and 66 respectively, had been named in a superseding indictment by a federal grand jury charging them with conspiracy to defraud america, as effectively a tax evasion. Rowen and Su function another drugs clinic in Santa Rosa.

In keeping with the indictment, the 2 medical doctors conspired to evade paying Rowen’s federal earnings tax liabilities by concealing his potential to pay for 12 years, from 1992 by means of 1997 and 2003 by means of 2008. Prosecutors additionally allege Rowen and Su transformed income into gold and silver cash, positioned property beneath completely different names or entities, deposited Rowen’s income into nominee financial institution accounts, and used money to conduct private {and professional} enterprise whereas offering false data to the IRS.

Prosecutors allege the couple instructed sufferers to make checks for his or her medical companies payable to gold sellers, who then would buy gold and silver cash. The indictment additionally alleges Rowen established an organization, Lotus Administration LLC, as a way to deposit funds right into a checking account opened within the firm’s title and used the proceeds to purchase gold and silver cash.

Throughout the identical time, the couple allegedly used money to pay the lease for the medical observe in addition to to pay the steadiness on bank cards used to cowl



numerous enterprise and private bills, the indictment alleges.

Ultimately, each individually and thru nominees, the couple transformed almost $four million of Rowen’s income to gold and silver cash between 2007 and 2014, based on the indictment.

If convicted of conspiracy, each Rowen and Su face a most sentence of 5 years in jail and and a advantageous of $250,000, plus restitution. A tax evasion conviction would have them dealing with a most three-year jail sentence plus one other $250,000 advantageous.

Each Rowen and Su made their preliminary courtroom look final week and are presently out on $200,000 bond. Their trial was scheduled to start on February 22, 2021.