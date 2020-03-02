santa-ana’s-top-4-spots-for-budget-friendly-sandwiches

1. Nate’s Korner

Topping the checklist is Nate’s Korner. Situated at 3960 S. Important St., Suite D, the breakfast and brunch spot can also be the preferred budget-friendly sandwich vacation spot in Santa Ana, boasting 4 stars out of two,042 critiques on Yelp.

In accordance with Yelp, Nate’s Korner makes a speciality of hoagies and subs, in addition to breakfast burritos, home made chili, soups and salads. Cease by within the morning for a steak and egg sandwich, or go for ham and swiss on rye, complete wheat or a croissant.

2. Blackmarket Bakery

Subsequent up is downtown’s Blackmarket Bakery, at 211 N. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 257 critiques on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast/brunch spot, serving sandwiches and extra, has confirmed to be an area favourite for these on the lookout for an inexpensive possibility.

In accordance with Yelp, “the original business started in an industrial park, focusing on wholesale baking and selling at farmers market throughout the county.” The menu options grilled sandwiches like The Gobbler — turkey, bacon, brie, sliced apples, cranberries and basil mayo on a Dutch crunch roll.

3. The Behavior Burger Grill

Then there’s a location of the favored The Behavior Burger Grill chain, at 2777 N. Important St. It’s one other best choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to attain burgers, sandwiches and salads 4 stars out of 574 critiques.

The eatery affords an assortment of sandwiches, together with the rooster membership with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado and mayo; the tri-tip steak with barbecue or teriyaki sauce; and the ahi tuna filet with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce.

4. Gusto’s Deli

Final however not least is Gusto’s Deli, which affords sandwiches and gelato in Lacy. It’s one other much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 90 Yelp critiques.

“Gusto’s Deli is a specialty subs and gelato shop, where we take pride in our menu of handcrafted sandwiches featuring our signature Dutch-crunch bread and house garlic sauce, along with our hand-made gelato,” it states on Yelp.

Intrigued? Head over to 605 E. Santa Ana Blvd. to see for your self.