san-mateo-county-reports-first-coronavirus-case;-patient-in-isolation

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County well being officers introduced Monday their first case of coronavirus, elevating the variety of circumstances of COVID-19 within the Bay Space to a least 25.

San Mateo County Well being Officer Dr. Scott Morrow stated the affected person was in isolation and being handled at an area hospital. The affected person has had “no known exposure to the virus through travel or through contact with a confirmed case … the source of exposure is unknown at this time.”

The announcement got here lower than two hours after Santa Clara County introduced two further circumstances of the sickness. There have been 9 circumstances in Santa Clara County thus far.

All three new circumstances had been awaiting closing confirmatory testing by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

“This new case of a positive case of novel coronavirus has happened in San Mateo County and we share the concerns of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we all need to be prepared for COVID-19 to spread within the United States,” Morrow stated. “To prevent any illness, follow CDC guidelines including washing your hands frequently, covering your sneeze, and staying home when sick. Also, please dust off your personal emergency plans to make sure you have proper provisions at your home including water, medications, and food.”

San Mateo officers stated they had been monitoring any shut contact the affected person has had with others and guaranteeing that correct analysis and care is supplied in the event that they turn into in poor health.

“The current risk of local transmission remains relativity low but the landscape is likely to change rapidly in the coming days, weeks, and months,” the well being division stated in a launch.

Signs of COVID-19 are just like the flu, which embody fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Signs could seem in as few as 2 days or as much as 14 days after publicity.

In case you are experiencing signs of COVID-19 and will have had contact with an individual with COVID-19 or not too long ago traveled to nations with obvious neighborhood unfold, well being officers stated, name your physician earlier than searching for medical care in order that acceptable precautions may be taken.