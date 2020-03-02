san-francisco-street-cleaner-fatally-strikes-pedestrian-in-tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco metropolis road cleaner driving a pickup truck fatally struck a 67-year-old man within the metropolis’s Tenderloin neighborhood Sunday morning, authorities mentioned.

San Francisco police mentioned officers responded to 911 calls reporting a collision at Taylor and Geary streets round 7:30 a.m. Arriving officers found the collision concerned a pedestrian.

He was rushed to San Francisco Normal however succumbed to his accidents. The coroner’s workplace recognized the person as Rui Xai Zhen of San Francisco.

Investigators mentioned the motive force was heading north on Taylor Road and commenced turning left onto westbound Geary Road when he struck the person. San Francisco Public Works has confirmed that the motive force was a road cleaner with the division.

Appearing Public Works Director Alaric Degrafinried issued a press release Monday expressing “profound condolences to the family and friends” of the sufferer.

“Her death is tragic,” Degrafinried mentioned. “We will continue to work with police investigators on this case, as we also review our internal safe-driving procedures and training. The safety of members of the public and our employees is our No. 1 priority at Public Works.”

Police mentioned the motive force was cooperating with investigators. The incident remained beneath investigation.