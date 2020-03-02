san-francisco-health-officials-launch-local-coronavirus-testing-program

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With new instances identified all throughout the Bay Space Monday, San Francisco well being officers introduced their public well being lab has begun native testing for the coronavirus.

San Francisco Director of Well being Dr. Grant Colfax stated the brand new assessments kits will imply a shorter turnaround time in diagnosing potential San Francisco coronavirus sufferers.

“This is a benefit to our community because it will speed testing and results,” Colfax stated. “Our lab will conduct tests 7 days a week with a one or two-day turnaround. Previously, all the testing that was done on San Francisco residents had to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control laboratory in Atlanta.”

There have at the very least 26 instances of coronavirus identified within the San Francisco Bay Space. On Monday, two information instances had been reported in Santa Clara County, one in San Mateo and one other in Sonoma. The Sonoma County case concerned a affected person who had just lately returned from a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico.

“For San Francisco, it’s not a matter of if but when (a case with be confirmed),” Colfax stated. “We expected to have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in San Francisco and are preparing for community spread.”

However Colfax stated he needed to be clear — “There is no on-demand testing at this time.”

Potential instances will nonetheless be screened by the person’s physician, native hospitals, San Francisco Public Well being and the CDC to find out if there’s the necessity for a coronavirus check to be run.

“It is also important to understand that because we are testing more and more people will get tested more quickly, we are likely to diagnose a case very soon,” he stated.

Well being division officers have prioritized populations inside the metropolis which are most weak to changing into sick or dying. They’ve reached out to the chronically unwell, asking them to succeed in out to their medical doctors so their medical wants met now for the subsequent 90 days.

Colfax stated that can preserve them away from medical system in the course of the present disaster.