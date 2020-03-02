san-bernardino-county-sheriff’s-deputy’s-suv-launched-into-air-before-crashing-during-pursuit

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A wild pursuit in San Bernardino ended with a sheriff’s deputy crashing right into a parked automotive.

The chase began at about eight p.m. Sunday when the motive force did not yield at Baseline and Bobbet Drive in San Bernardino.

The suspect hit a minimum of one different automotive throughout the pursuit.

A second deputy that was additional again within the pursuit hit a bump within the street at fifth and Sunnyside. Mobile phone video exhibits the deputy’s SUV launching into the air earlier than hitting a parked truck.

The deputy was not damage, however the suspect obtained away.