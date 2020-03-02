sam-smith-gets-candid-about-inspiration-behind-‘to-die-for’

WENN/Lia Toby

Having been a longtime advocate for queer rights, the ‘Keep With Me’ hitmaker claims that the upcoming album offers with the singer’s lifelong battle with gender id.

Sam Smith‘s upcoming album “To Die For” is impressed by the star’s lifelong battle with gender id.

Final 12 months (19), the Grammy Award-winning artist got here out as non-binary, and revealed they like ‘they/them’ pronouns, sparking an outpouring of help from followers on-line, together with these coping with related points.

Sam has been a longtime advocate for queer rights, and chatting with Australia’s The Each day Telegraph newspaper, defined with the ability to assist folks is “great.”

“Proper now I’m simply making an attempt to determine my s**t and whether it is serving to different folks, then it’s completely great,” the “Keep With Me” star stated.

The musician is ready to launch their new album, which is impressed by the “disgrace I’ve felt my total life,” in Might.