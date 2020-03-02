salman-khan-thanks-his-fans-for-30-million-followers-on-instagram

There’s no doubting the truth that Salman Khan’s social media sport is exclusive when in comparison with the remainder of his contemporaries. As an alternative of posting artsy photos, poetry for caption, Salman Khan tells it the way in which it’s on his social media. His posts and captions have been witty and very humorous for the reason that begin and have remained the identical.

Yesterday, Salman Khan crossed the 30 million mark on Instagram which clearly is a serious milestone. The actor shares a really shut relation together with his followers so like his account, he determined to congratulate him in a slightly distinctive manner. Salman posted a video on Instagram the place he’s seen becoming a member of his palms and later flying a salute. The actor captioned the video saying, “Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!”





In case you bear in mind ‘Ouii ma’ is Salman’s line from the ‘90s classic film Andaaz Apna Apna. The film is known to be one of the most iconic comedies and is still remembered for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s stellar performances. Salman thanking his loyal followers in Andaaz Apna Apna model is simply pure love positive should have taken them on a nostalgia journey.