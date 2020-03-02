salman-khan-and-akshay-kumar-take-a-break-from-work-to-catch-up

Though their movies will conflict on the box-office this Eid, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar stay thick of buddies. On Saturday, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar occurred to be taking pictures at Mehboob Studios in Bandra and whereas Salman was taking pictures for Radhe, Akshay was filming the ultimate leg of Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay’s shift start early within the morning and Salman walked in on his set at round 3pm. When Salman discovered that Akshay was taking pictures simply subsequent door, he went to his vainness to fulfill him.

The 2 buddies frolicked speaking contained in the vainness for nearly 15 minutes. Onlookers speculated whether or not the 2 mentioned the conflict of their movies on the box-office and a possible change of date however an insider refuted any such occurring. The supply knowledgeable the each day that it was only a informal chat between two buddies and no work was mentioned. The supply additionally stated that there isn’t any unhealthy blood between Salman and Akshay over the conflict of their movies.