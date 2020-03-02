root:-no-handshakes-on-sri-lanka-tour

Joe Root will lead England on a two-Check tour of Sri Lanka

England gamers won’t be shaking arms on the tour to Sri Lanka, captain Joe Root has revealed.

The Yorkshire batsman, who addressed the difficulty of the coronavirus because the crew ready to depart for his or her two-Check tour, says as an alternative the gamers will greet one another with fist bumps.

The specter of sickness is a delicate difficulty for England, who have been hit by a sequence of gastroenteritis and flu issues earlier than and throughout the first Check on their current tour of South Africa.

“After the sicknesses that swept by way of the squad in South Africa, we’re effectively conscious of the significance of maintaining contact to a minimal and we have been given some actually sound and wise recommendation from our medical crew to assist stop spreading germs and micro organism,” Root mentioned.

“We’re not shaking arms with one another, utilizing as an alternative the well-established fist bump, and we’re washing arms commonly and wiping down surfaces utilizing the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we have been given in our immunity packs.

“There isn’t any suggestion that the tour can be affected, however in fact it’s an evolving scenario so we’re in common contact with the authorities and can proceed as suggested, however at this stage we totally anticipate the tour to proceed as deliberate.”

England will play the primary of two apply matches in opposition to a Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI in Katunayake on Saturday forward of the Checks which can kind a part of the ICC World Check Championship and as such will every be price 60 factors.

England gained 3-Zero in Sri Lanka two years in the past however Root is anticipating a harder problem this time.

“The situations can be a bit totally different with the time of 12 months we’re going this time,” he added.

“The three video games we performed on the market final time have been all very shut with lower than 60 runs between the groups within the final two Checks.

“It was an distinctive efficiency final time and I feel we will take quite a lot of confidence from that by way of easy methods to play on the market.

“We respect how good a aspect they’re in their very own situations and we’ll discover ourselves up in opposition to a stiff problem.

“With it being a two-match tour there are quite a lot of Check Championship factors to play for and with New Zealand turning India over twice, it has thrown issues extensive open.

“With these matches after which six video games at dwelling in the summertime arising, it appears like it’s a nice alternative to get forward of issues and provides ourselves an actual likelihood of pushing for a kind of high two spots.”