rodgers:-suffering-makes-you-better





















2:57



Rodgers says it is essential for gamers to ‘undergo’ so as to develop

Rodgers says it is essential for gamers to ‘undergo’ so as to develop

Brendan Rodgers says “struggling makes you higher” after Leicester fell away from the Premier League title race regardless of a powerful begin to the season.

The Foxes went toe to toe with Liverpool as much as December earlier than being beating 4-Zero by Jurgen Klopp’s facet on Boxing Day, and there are actually 29 factors separating third-placed Leicester and the league leaders.

Lewis stunner fingers Norwich hope

Norwich 1-Zero Leicester highlights

A 1-Zero loss to Norwich on Friday evening was the newest dent in Leicester’s home ambitions, however Rodgers believes the gamers will profit as a lot from wrestle as they do from success.

“It is a part of the expertise,” Rodgers mentioned at Monday’s press convention. “It is one thing that it’s a must to undergo as a result of in soccer you are by no means going to have all of it your personal manner.

“Proper till the center of December it was an incredible interval for us. However then it’s a must to undergo, and that is essential as a result of struggling will make you higher.

“That is the nice problem that we now have now, going into this final a part of the season, it’s a must to study from that.

“I at all times say there’s nothing that beats expertise, they usually’ve gone via it now.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester facet have gone 5 video games with out win in all competitions

“We got some harsh classes in a single or two of the video games – the likes of Liverpool right here and Man Metropolis away. However I feel we responded to that within the Man Metropolis recreation right here, so it is that studying.

“The gamers I am certain would have watched the [Carabao Cup] last yesterday with half a thoughts pondering that they need to have been there, however it’s a must to earn it and that is what soccer’s about.

“It’s important to show your self day-after-day in coaching and in each recreation and then you definitely get what you deserve.

“It is having these not-so-good experiences in addition to all the opposite good experiences that provide help to develop each on the sphere and mentally.”

Leicester vs A Villa March 9, 2020, 7:00pm Stay on

Earlier than Leicester resume their Premier League marketing campaign towards Aston Villa on Monday Evening Soccer on March 9, they tackle Birmingham within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup.

Rodgers mentioned Birmingham have loads of threats of their squad to trigger issues for Leicester, singling out Jude Bellingham as a “particular expertise”.

“They have some gifted gamers, specifically they have a younger boy Bellingham who at 16 years of age is a completely phenomenal participant,” he mentioned.

“For a child at 16 years of age to point out that high quality and character to play, and the expertise alongside that’s unimaginable actually.

“He is most likely had about over 30 appearances I might say within the Championship to this point.

0:43 Rodgers has dominated Jamie Vardy out of the FA Cup tie towards Birmingham however expects him to be match to face Aston Villa within the Premier League Rodgers has dominated Jamie Vardy out of the FA Cup tie towards Birmingham however expects him to be match to face Aston Villa within the Premier League

“You are a particular expertise when you’re enjoying in a very aggressive league for a membership like Birmingham Metropolis which is a giant membership.

“I’ve adopted him, I’ve seen among the video games that they’ve performed and he is performed in numerous positions, so it reveals you his view of the sport as a younger footballer is to a really excessive degree.

“The massive standout for me is how aggressive he’s. For a younger participant of 16 bodily he is good within the recreation however he is very aggressive, and for a younger participant coming into a person’s recreation that is a giant assist.

“He is clearly obtained a really vibrant future forward of him.”