rob-gronkowski-hung-up-on-roger-goodell-when-he-was-named-to-the-nfl-100-team

When Roger Goodell known as Rob Gronkowski to tell him that he had been chosen to the NFL 100 workforce, Gronkowski didn’t acknowledge the quantity, so he didn’t reply.

The quantity known as again once more, and issues didn’t get significantly better from there.

On Barstool Sports activities’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Gronkowski retold what occurred when he acquired the decision.

ALL time story from Gronk at this time about getting the decision from The NFL about making the #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/M7RHzPMfKv — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 2, 2020

“So then it calls back again, and I’m like sure, I’ll answer it, whatever,” Gronk stated. “I’m gonna mess around, let me mess around with this phone call though.”

He answered the telephone in a high-pitched voice, even when the voice on the opposite finish recognized itself as Goodell. Finally, he hung up.

“I was like, ‘Man, this is why I don’t answer. People pranking me,” Gronk stated. “It ended up being him. I known as the workplace again that he advised me to name and I known as him again and talked to him, and he didn’t convey up something about that telephone name.

“When I see him, I can’t wait to bring it up.”