report:-jacksonville-jaguars-looking-to-trade-former-eagles-quarterback-nick-foles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is making information as soon as once more, however this time he’s the topic of rumors that the Jacksonville Jaguars could also be seeking to half methods with the previous Tremendous Bowl MVP. In accordance with ESPN, the Jaguars need to go along with Gardner Minshew as their beginning quarterback and discover a commerce accomplice for Foles.

“In Jacksonville, word is the Jaguars want to go with Gardner Minshew II as their starting QB and, ideally, find a trade partner for Foles. Could a reunion with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich in Indianapolis be a possibility for Foles?” ESPN reported.

Foles thrived beneath Reich throughout his time as Eagles quarterback after changing an injured Carson Wentz in 2017, which culminated in a Tremendous Bowl title. He additionally stepped in for the Birds in 2018 after Wentz acquired harm once more, however misplaced to the New Orleans Saints within the divisional spherical.

It was a tough first 12 months in Jacksonville for Foles. He was injured in his debut after signing a four-year, $88 million contract previous to the season. He solely began 4 video games and completed with an 0-Four document, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.