report:-cowboys-expected-to-use-second-round-tender-on-te-blake-jarwin

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Although names like Dak Prescott, Byron Jones, and Amari Cooper have dominated the Dallas Cowboys protection they’re hardly the one free brokers the staff has to fret about this offseason. At the moment, 31 of the gamers from final 12 months’s squad will probably be free brokers on March 16th. Lots of these gamers will discover new houses in 2020 nevertheless if the Cowboys have their approach tight finish Blake Jarwin won’t be certainly one of them. In keeping with a number of studies, the staff is predicted to make use of a second-round tender on the 25-year-old value a projected $3.Three million.

Jarwin, who hauled in 31 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, would possible be the staff’s prime tight finish for the 2020 season. Jerry Jones stated he want to see Jason Witten return for a 17th season final week, however it’s broadly rumored that the 37-year-old may not be up for the decreased function in Mike McCarthy’s offense.

Jarwin was initially an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State and has not seen a whole lot of manufacturing in his three years on the staff. Nevertheless, Jarwin has proven flashes throughout his time on the staff, he was named NFC Offensive Participant of the week for his week 17 efficiency in opposition to the New York Giants. Jarwin had seven catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns in that recreation.

The second-round tender permits the Cowboys to match any supply that Jarwin receives in free company, and if they don’t match they’ll obtain a second-round choose from Jarwin’s new staff. Forcing a staff to surrender a second-round choose can be good compensation for Jarwin, nevertheless, In keeping with CBS Sports activities, the Cowboys are all in favour of signing Jarwin long-term.

In keeping with CBS Sports activities, the Cowboys are additionally seeking to tender again up quarterback Cooper Rush because the lesser $2.1 million stage.