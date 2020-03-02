regis-jesuit-star-quarterback-nicco-marchiol-transfers-to-arizona

One in every of Colorado’s high highschool soccer prospects is shifting to Arizona.

Regis Jesuit quarterback Nicco Marchiol introduced Sunday on Twitter that he was shifting along with his household to attend Hamilton Excessive College in Chandler, Ariz.

“I want to thank Regis Jesuit and the entire coaching staff for an unforgettable 2 years of high school football,” the sophomore tweeted. “The friendships I made between my freshman and sophomore (years) will last a lifetime.”

"Please respect my choice. Jeremiah 29:11"

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound left-handed QB led the Raiders to an 11-1 report in 2019, finishing 63.4% of his passes for two,552 yards, 27 touchdowns and simply eight interceptions. He additionally rushed for 333 yards. Regis Jesuit misplaced within the 5A quarterfinals to Pomona.

The youngest of three sons to former NFL linebacker Ken Marchio, Nicco is a four-star recruit, in accordance with 247sports activities. He’s the No. 2-ranked pro-style quarterback by the location and the No. 74 total prospect for the category of 2022. He’s already obtained scholarship affords from Michigan, Arizona, Washington State, Colorado and Colorado State, amongst others.