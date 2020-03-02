Rasheeda Frost Shows Off Another Delicious Meal From The Frost Bistro – See Her Video

Rasheeda Frost and her hubby, Kirk Frost couldn’t be prouder of their restaurant, the Frost Bistro. They labored actually onerous to make this dream come true, and final 12 months, they lastly did it.

Each of them have been promoting the venue on their social media accounts, and a lot of the followers who’ve visited the situation have been actually pleased in regards to the providers and the meals, and drinks.

Try Rasheeda’s newest submit that includes a scrumptious meal from the Frost Bistro:

‘So tonight I’m having the Chef Seafood Pasta Particular & you already know it’s nothing however that @frostbistro sure it’s topped with lobster & shrimp!! 🤗🤗 pull up open until 1am,’ Rasheeda captioned her submit that she shared on the weekend.

Somebody exclaimed: ‘Wow that looks delicious! I’m coming to atl only for that 😩’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Your food looks bomb as hell🔥🔥 Congrats to you & hubby…lit🔥🔥’

One other follower requested: ‘Will you be there tomorrow? We are coming all the way from Montreal Canada,’ and another person stated: ‘That plate looks good, but you look way more lit than this.😍’

One commenter wrote: ‘I’m approaching Sunday from Chicago I hope I see you!!! I really like your swag fr fr the most effective!!!!’

One other follower stated that this ‘Looks so yummy wish I could eat there what about u @joselynv_r imagine us eating in @rasheeda bistro that would be a dream @rasheeda we have loved u since day 1.’

One other follower gushed over the meals and stated: ‘See, I am about to get out the bed and come get that!!!! Looks soo damn good.’

Not too long ago, Rasheeda impressed a variety of her followers over again when she shared her secret for having superb pure hair.

The Boss Woman’s aim is to develop her hair waist size, and she or he’s getting there daily.



