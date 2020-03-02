OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Starting Monday, March 2, the eight Mile and 9 Mile street entrance ramps to northbound I-75, and the northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696, will probably be closed till November. The ramp closures are wanted to start the reconstruction of northbound I-75 from eight Mile Highway to I-696 through the 2020 building season. Detours will probably be posted for the ramp closures.

As well as, the 9 Mile Highway entrance ramp to southbound I-75 will probably be closed. The ramp closures come on the heels of the freeway closure that begins Friday night time for bridge demolition and prep work for an upcoming visitors shift.

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, northbound I-75 will probably be closed from eight Mile to Sq. Lake roads, and southbound I-75 will probably be closed from I-696 to eight Mile Highway. Each instructions of I-75 will reopen to visitors by 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.

Throughout the closure, northbound I-75 visitors will probably be detoured west on eight Mile Highway to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Sq. Lake Highway again to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 visitors will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound eight Mile Highway again to southbound I-75. Along with the total closure, the left lane of southbound I-75 will probably be closed from Coolidge Freeway to 13 Mile Highway over the weekend.

Starting at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2, each instructions of I-75 may have two lanes open between 7 Mile Highway and Adams Highway till the tip of the 2020 building season.

