Racing League launches – exclusively on Sky

A brand new, groundbreaking flat horse-racing initiative – Racing League – was unveiled on Monday that may carry elevated ranges of innovation, fan engagement and accessibility to British horse racing.

Groups consisting of two to 4 trainers working collectively, three jockeys, steady workers and a squad of 30 horses, will battle it out for an unprecedented £1.8m in prize cash, in addition to an general prize to the staff that wins the Racing League.

Racing League format Every of the Racing League’s 12 groups will choose one among their 30 horses to contest every of the 36 races, with horses be declared three weeks prematurely of the race. The winner of every race will win 25 factors for his or her staff; second place will choose up 18 factors; third place will earn 15 factors; and factors can be found for ending within the high 10 locations out of 12. The staff with essentially the most factors on the finish of the season will probably be topped the Racing League champion.

Held over six consecutive, action-packed night race conferences in July and August 2020, the Racing League will probably be contested at 4 of the UK’s main racecourses – Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Royal Windsor, with all 36 races to be proven solely stay on Sky Sports activities Racing.

Racing in bespoke staff colors, the Racing League’s 12 groups will compete throughout handicap races contested over distances between 5f – 1½m (rated 0-90), every value £50,000.

Picture:

Jockey Martin Dwyer says the Racing League is an ‘thrilling addition to the British horse racing calendar’



The Racing League’s inaugural assembly is about to be held on Thursday July 16.

2006 Epsom Derby-winning jockey, Martin Dwyer, commented: “I believe the Racing League is a very thrilling addition to the British horse racing calendar and I imagine the followers will welcome it.

“It is a optimistic step for the racing business to take, and the rise in prize cash at handicap-level racing can solely be good for the game.”



















3:03



Racing League chief govt Jeremy Wray is worked up to be working with Sky Sports activities Racing on their ‘modern’ new challenge



Six-time Royal Ascot-winning coach, Jamie Osborne, added: “Spectator-wise, horse racing is a sporting big within the UK, and I personally assume it deserves to be acknowledged on the identical stage as sports activities, akin to rugby, cricket and soccer.

“The way in which to do this is to implement methods of opening it as much as new and untapped audiences, so I wholeheartedly help what everybody on the Racing League is aiming to realize.”

Matthew Imi, chief govt of Sky Sports activities Racing, mentioned: “Lately Sky Sports activities has been instrumental in serving to mainstream sports activities develop their fan bases exponentially, interesting to a broad viewers of sports activities fans and innovating within the course of.

“We’re assured that we will obtain one thing comparable with horse racing, so partnering with an thrilling new initiative just like the Racing League makes absolute sense. If the Racing League and Sky Sports activities Racing’s protection encourages the one who goes racing yearly to go once more, then I’d think about {that a} success.”