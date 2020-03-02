r.-kelly’s-ex-girlfriend,-azriel-clary,-explains-why-she-has-been-hiding-her-face-in-this-new-video

Azriel Clary, the lady who used so far R. Kelly and lived with him for quite a few years, is doing her greatest to launch a music profession, however she is going through a fairly odd problem.

The R&B’s star former live-in girlfriend just lately took to social media, and she or he posted a video the place she is belting out a tune and sounds beautiful whereas at it.

A lot of Azriel’s followers have been baffled by the truth that her face was hidden throughout the whole efficiency and requested her what was occurring.

The aspiring singer had this clarification: “The last video everyone said I was making ‘ugly faces. But most singers that make the ugly faces [are] the best singers. Sorry about that. Next time it won’t be an emoji.”

She later added: “Sorry [woozy emoji] last time I got bashed for the ‘ugly faces’ I made while singing!”

One backer confirmed her some love by saying: “Omg, you have such a beautiful tone! You gave me chills! Wow! Blessing baby girl! Drop it, and I’ll support it! (And I don’t buy individual songs, but I’d buy this!)”

One other follower defined: “When can we hear your testimony like the other girls in the documentary series .. how soon after did you go home? Definitely do a cover. The snippet leaves ppl wanting to hear the entire thing.👌🏾”

A social media person stated: /”Just like the Phoenix, you rose from the ashes! Carry on singing, sis! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ I truthfully want you’re singing profession was larger as a result of your voice is simply too stunning.”

A fourth remark learn: “Keep pushing Queen u have an amazing voice tbh much better than half these so-called celebs I’m just stuck on WHY HAVEN’T ANYONE SIGNED THIS YOUNG LADY YET #BORNTOBEASTAR TEAM AZRIEL #ONTHERUNWITHAZRIEL😍You have such a beautiful voice… God has blessed you with an amazing gift.”

Since Azriel moved out of Kelly’s Chicago Trump Tower apartment in late 2019, she has appeared in a number of interviews the place she threw him below the bus.

She defined: “Robert had a high sex drive, so usually 3 to 5 times a day was normal for him. It was always just something that happened, and if you did not want to participate, if you embarrassed him in front of other women, or even just did not perform well, he would tell you to leave or wait in the restroom with the water on until he was finished. And the majority of the time after he would tell you to turn the TVs up and he’d go in the bathroom and beat the woman that did not do what he wanted.”

Can she construct a profession after the drama?



