prospects-bret-boswell,-ashton-goudeau-turning-heads-early-on-in-rockies-spring-training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One of many beauties of spring coaching is the unproven expertise on show: gamers who’re recent to the big-league stage and, although not competing for 26-man roster spots, are making sufficient noise to pressure followers to be aware of their names for the long run.

Utilityman Bret Boswell and right-hander Ashton Goudeau, each of whom performed for Double-A Hartford final season, are doing simply that for the Rockies early in camp at Salt River Fields.

Boswell, 25, is coming off a troublesome 12 months for the Yard Goats through which he slashed .219/.290/.397, however his profession momentum hasn’t been derailed after he performed within the Arizona Fall League after which acquired off to a sizzling begin at spring coaching.

“Boswell had a pretty good stretch in the second half of the year, so that helped build confidence for him,” supervisor Bud Black mentioned. “And now he’s swinging the bat well, which is something our player development people have seen: the bat speed, the natural power he has, and how he can get on fastballs.”

A eighth-round decide in 2017 from the College of Texas, Boswell is batting 8-for-13 (.615) this spring, with six RBIs and a game-winning, three-run homer towards Texas final week. A nonroster invitee for a second straight 12 months, Boswell, a profession .269 hitter within the minors, mentioned he grew from final 12 months’s struggles in Hartford.

“At the beginning of the season, I noticed I was missing pitches I would normally hit, and after that, I started trying to change who I was,” Boswell mentioned. “That led to the whole year being a down year. I’m back to attacking pitches I know I can hit, and not trying to force the ball in play. And I’m back to trusting my hands and trusting my swing.”

Some seasoning within the Arizona Fall League, at the same time as Boswell continued to battle offensively, arrange the prospect for his push this spring. He has additionally been acclimating defensively, as after enjoying primarily second and third base final season, Boswell has added outfield to his positional repertoire.

In the meantime, Goudeau additionally competed within the Arizona Fall League, posting a 0.00 ERA in six video games (13 innings) out of the bullpen. That displaying got here off a formidable 12 months for the journeyman minor-leaguer in Double-A, the place Goudeau posted a 2.07 ERA in 16 begins.

“He’s grown on us, and grown on me,” Black mentioned. “He’s an older guy (at 27) who has come to the realization of what he has to do to truly find his best stuff. … He’s a guy who’s tall (6-foot-6) with a three-quarters to high-three quarters arm slot that creates an angle, and the stuff plays.”

Goudeau was added to the 40-man roster in November. A 27th-round draft decide by Kansas Metropolis in 2012, he spent six years within the Royals’ group and one 12 months in Seattle’s earlier than latching on with Colorado final 12 months. He’s more likely to start the season in Triple-A Albuquerque and has a 2.25 ERA in 4 innings pitched this spring.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but the most frustrating part along the way was having coaches believe there’s (major-league) potential there, but not being able to reach it,” Goudeau mentioned. “But I finally got to the point where I was learning those things myself and able to really break through.”

Fellow right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez described Goudeau as a constant strike thrower who “attacks”.

“He’s got a good fastball that rides, and he throws it well to both sides,” Gonzalez mentioned. “He’d had like four frozen fastball strikeouts with a fastball in, where the ball is firm in there, it rides in and it paints the corner. He throws in for effect and in for strikes, and he’s got a great curveball he can throw in any count.”

Black mentioned he views Goudeau as a starter for now however left open the potential of him shifting to a bullpen function, as he had within the Arizona Fall League. As for the right-hander, he’s merely seeking to maintain the wind at his again.

“I started something good in Hartford, so my only real goal is to build off that and put myself in a position to have another big year this year,” Goudeau mentioned.