priyanka-chopra-jonas-and-nick-jonas-have-a-fun-weekend

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, usually known as as Nickyanka by their followers, have continually given everybody couple objectives. Each the artistes are international superstars and clearly lead a busy life, however once they do get a while, they be certain that go all the way in which to benefit from it.

Yesterday Priyanka and Nick determined to spend some high quality time and luxuriate in one another’s firm. And whereas doing this, additionally they determined to make us mush with their beautiful Instagram posts. Nick Jonas posted some footage from their dreamy weekend, the place we see them horseback driving. Each appeared to be having a good time and appeared lovely of their cowboy and cowgirl get ups. Nick captioned the image saying Sunday with a coronary heart emoticon. PeeCee quickly left a touch upon the submit – a heart-eyed emoticon.

On the work entrance, Priyanka Chopra is busy prepping for her subsequent undertaking with Netflix and capturing with Rajkummar Rao on The White Tiger. Nick Jonas however has began his stint on The Voice and appears to be having a blast.