prince-harry-&-meghan-markle’s-final-royal-engagement-revealed

The countdown to Megxit is formally on, as Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final official royal engagement will happen subsequent week alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

In response to The Each day Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final official engagement as senior members of the royal household will happen on March ninth on the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Will probably be broadcast dwell on BBC One and on the BBC World Service.

Through the Commonwealth Day ceremony, worldwide boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua will communicate, and singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David will carry out. Among the many 2,000 friends might be Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Patricia Scotland, ambassadors, excessive commissioners, and a whole lot of schoolchildren.

After the service, Queen Elizabeth and the remainder of the royal household will meet the completely different audio system and performers earlier than exiting previous the Commonwealth flag bearers.

The looks might be Harry and Meghan’s first with the opposite family members since they shocked the world with their Megxit announcement in early January. It should even be their final earlier than they retire from royal life on March 31st.

Along with Commonwealth Day, Harry and Meghan can even attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March fifth.

The announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s closing engagements comes only one week after it was revealed that Canada would cease paying for the couple’s safety. The annual expense for a safety element to care for Harry, Meghan, and their son Archie Harrison across the clock is anticipated to be round $20 million.

It seems that British taxpayers might be chargeable for the invoice as a result of their safety will now be offered by the London Metropolitan Police, though they’re spending the vast majority of their time in North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their intention to step down as senior members of the royal household in January, explaining that they want to dwell a extra personal life and earn their very own cash as a substitute of being working members of the royal household.



