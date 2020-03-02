prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-set-to-reunite-with-prince-william-and-kate-middleton

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Photographs
A Fab 4 reunion!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to publicly reunite with the royal household. On March 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Prince William and Kate Middleton are additionally set to hitch Queen Elizabeth II on the service, in addition to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
That is the primary time in months that Harry and Meghan will likely be united with William and Kate, amid rumors of a feud. As followers of the couple will know, Harry and Meghan have taken a step again from royal duties, as they introduced in early 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who’re dad and mom to son Archie Harrison, took to their social media in January to announce that they’re taking a step again as senior members of the royal household.
Of their announcement put up, Harry and Meghan additionally famous that they are working to “turn out to be financially unbiased” and have the complete assist of the Queen.
Later that month the Queen finalized an settlement for the couple’s exit, noting that Harry, Meghan and Archie will “at all times be a lot liked members of my household.”
In a separate assertion from Buckingham Palace, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan, who’ve been spending their time in Canada in latest months, are “required to step again” from royal duties, together with official army appointments. The couple may even not obtain public funds for royal duties.
“The Sussexes won’t use their HRH titles as they’re not working members of the Royal Household,” the assertion learn. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their want to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which can stay their UK household house.”
In mid-February, a spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan confirmed that these adjustments will formally start on March 31 and the couple will announce particulars of their new non-profit group later within the yr. Harry can be mentioned to be retaining the ranks of Main, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Chief.
It was simply days in the past that Harry returned to the U.Ok. to attend the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland. Whereas there, host Ayesha Hazarika advised the viewers that Harry wished to be referred to by simply his first title.
Watch E! Information weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
E! Is In all places
This content material is obtainable personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our US version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is obtainable personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is obtainable personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our UK version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is obtainable personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is obtainable personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is In all places
This content material is obtainable personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is In all places
This content material is obtainable personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?