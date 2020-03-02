prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-set-to-reunite-with-prince-william-and-kate-middleton

A Fab 4 reunion!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to publicly reunite with the royal household. On March 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Prince William and Kate Middleton are additionally set to hitch Queen Elizabeth II on the service, in addition to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

That is the primary time in months that Harry and Meghan will likely be united with William and Kate, amid rumors of a feud. As followers of the couple will know, Harry and Meghan have taken a step again from royal duties, as they introduced in early 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who’re dad and mom to son Archie Harrison, took to their social media in January to announce that they’re taking a step again as senior members of the royal household.

Of their announcement put up, Harry and Meghan additionally famous that they are working to “turn out to be financially unbiased” and have the complete assist of the Queen.