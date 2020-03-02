president-donald-trump-bringing-reelection-campaign-to-pennsylvania-for-first-time-this-year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump is bringing his reelection marketing campaign to Pennsylvania on Thursday in his first go to this yr to the battleground state. Trump shall be in Scranton for a city hall-style occasion hosted by Fox Information.

The one-hour occasion shall be on the Scranton Cultural Heart.

The placement is vital for this yr’s presidential election: Trump’s sudden win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his technique to the White Home. He did notably nicely in northeastern Pennsylvania, the place the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have lengthy anchored a robust Democratic presence within the space.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden grew up in Scranton, which is a stronghold for him.

The Republican president made 5 visits to Pennsylvania final yr, together with two to western Pennsylvania the place he talked up the area’s booming pure gasoline business.

Pennsylvania is once more anticipated to be a premier battleground state in November’s basic election as Democrats vie to convey it again into the win column. No Democrat since Harry S. Truman in 1948 has change into president with out profitable the state.

Trump gained Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes, or lower than 1 share level.

In backing Trump, Pennsylvania went Republican in a presidential contest for the primary time since 1988 as a part of the Democratic Celebration’s “blue wall” of business states that Trump flipped, together with Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Pennsylvania main is April 28.

