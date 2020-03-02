porzingis-scores-38;-mavs-beat-wolves-111-91-without-doncic

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kristaps Porzingis tied a season excessive with 38 factors and grabbed 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 and the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 111-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with Luka Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain.

Porzingis scored 22 factors within the first half as Dallas led by 20 factors and by no means regarded again. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 factors because the Mavericks gained for the third time in 4 video games.

D’Angelo Russell had 16 factors, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, however Minnesota misplaced for the 20th time in 22 video games.

The Mavs at the moment are 37-24 and can tackle the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night time at eight p.m.

