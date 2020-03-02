porzingis-scores-38,-mavericks-beat-timberwolves-111-91

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Being with out All-Star guard Luka Doncic for 13 video games this season, the Dallas Mavericks have found how you can keep profitable with out their main scorer and help man.

Lean on Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis tied a season excessive with 38 factors, Seth Curry scored 27 and Dallas rolled to a 111-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon with Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain.

Porzingis added 13 rebounds and 5 assists, whereas additionally connecting on a profession high-tying six 3-pointers. He’s the one participant in NBA historical past with no less than 35 factors, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 made 3s in a recreation, in accordance with Basketball Reference. It’s the second time he’s completed the feat.

“The 38 points tells about a quarter of the story of what he did in this game,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle stated. “Defensively, he was phenomenal. Changing shots, blocking shots, rebounding the ball, deflecting, saving balls. It was a defensive clinic.”

Porzingis scored 22 factors within the first half as Dallas led by 20 factors and by no means regarded again. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 factors because the Mavericks gained for the third time in 4 video games.

D’Angelo Russell had 16 factors, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, however Minnesota misplaced for the 20th time in 22 video games.

“Where we are, we’ve got to come out with a more competitive mindset early on, especially against these teams like Dallas, who’s an execution-based team who’s been together,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders stated

Minnesota missed 10 of its first 11 photographs, whereas Porzingis bought began early. He scored 10 of the Mavericks’ first 19 factors and had three blocks within the first half.

Offense hasn’t been the difficulty in the course of the Wolves’ decline, however the Wolves had bother Sunday. Minnesota didn’t rating the primary 3:20 of the second quarter and went 3:37 to start out the second half with no level.

Porzingis has performed in 10 video games with out Doncic this season and averaged 27.2 factors and 11.eight rebounds. 4 instances previously six events with out Doncic, Porzingis has no less than 35 factors and 12 rebounds.

In his final 11 video games, Porzingis is averaging 27.Three factors, 10.9 rebounds and a pair of.zero blocks, all group highs throughout that span.

“I’ve been myself,” Porzingis stated. “It took me a little bit of time to kind of get in the shooting rhythm and the feel for the game and things like that, but also I feel now the team knows where I like to receive the ball, where I like to play.”

He joined Anthony Davis as the one gamers this season to document a recreation with no less than 35 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.

(© Copyright 2020 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)