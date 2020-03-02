portsmouth-vs-arsenal-preview

Group information and stats forward of Arsenal’s journey to Portsmouth on Monday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).
Group information
Portsmouth will assess captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis forward of Monday’s tie at Fratton Park.
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is assured the pair can be match to face Mikel Arteta’s facet after they sustained knocks in Friday’s 3-Zero Sky Wager League One win over Rochdale.
Centre-back Christian Burgess collected his 10th reserving of the season in that match however can be out there to face the Gunners as his two-game suspension can be served in league fixtures.
Defender Jack Whatmough and ahead Oli Hawkins can be hoping to return to Jackett’s squad after being neglected in opposition to Dale for tactical causes.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is prone to shuffle his pack at Fratton Park.
The Gunners can be with out Sead Kolasinac, who has suffered a big shoulder pressure.
Full-backs Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) additionally prone to nonetheless be sidelined.
Defender Calum Chambers (knee) is a long-term absentee whereas January signing Pablo Mari can be pushing for his Arsenal debut.
Opta stats
- Portsmouth have not crushed Arsenal in any competitors since successful a league match 5-Four in March 1958, drawing eight and dropping 13 of their 21 conferences since then.
- Arsenal have progressed from all three of their earlier FA Cup ties in opposition to Portsmouth, with the newest such match coming within the quarter-final in 2003-04 (5-1 at Fratton Park).
- When not a top-flight membership themselves, Portsmouth have misplaced their final 5 FA Cup ties in opposition to Premier League opponents, since beating Nottingham Forest in 1998-99.
- Arsenal have progressed from their final 12 FA Cup ties in opposition to sides from the third tier or decrease, since dropping 1-2 in opposition to fourth division Wrexham in January 1992.
- Portsmouth wish to attain the quarter-final of the FA Cup for the primary time since 2009-10, after they ended up reaching the ultimate.
- All three of Arsenal’s FA Cup targets this season have been scored by English gamers below the age of 21.