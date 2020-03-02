portsmouth-vs-arsenal-preview

Group information and stats forward of Arsenal’s journey to Portsmouth on Monday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).

Portsmouth will assess captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis forward of Monday’s tie at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is assured the pair can be match to face Mikel Arteta’s facet after they sustained knocks in Friday’s 3-Zero Sky Wager League One win over Rochdale.



















1:49



Highlights of the Sky Wager League One match between Portsmouth and Rochdale



Centre-back Christian Burgess collected his 10th reserving of the season in that match however can be out there to face the Gunners as his two-game suspension can be served in league fixtures.

Defender Jack Whatmough and ahead Oli Hawkins can be hoping to return to Jackett’s squad after being neglected in opposition to Dale for tactical causes.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is prone to shuffle his pack at Fratton Park.

The Gunners can be with out Sead Kolasinac, who has suffered a big shoulder pressure.

Full-backs Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) additionally prone to nonetheless be sidelined.

Defender Calum Chambers (knee) is a long-term absentee whereas January signing Pablo Mari can be pushing for his Arsenal debut.



















1:23



Arsenal head into the sport after crashing out of the Europa League however Mikel Arteta has praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



