police:-ups-worker-threatened-mass-shooting-at-sunnyvale-facility

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A United Parcel Service worker from Sunnyvale is in custody after police stated he threatened a mass capturing at his office and had greater than 20,000 rounds of ammunition at his dwelling.

In keeping with the Sunnyvale Division of Public Security, 32-year-old Thomas Andrews was arrested following a pursuit on Sunday.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving a report of Thomas sending texts threatening his employer of a mass capturing at the usfacility in Sunnyvale the place he labored, together with discovering he was the registered proprietor of 4 handguns and a rifle.

Sunnyvale mass capturing menace suspect Thomas Andrews (Sunnyvale DPS)

Late Sunday evening, officers noticed Andrews within the space of Honest Oaks and Maude avenues. Police stated Andrews led them on a chase onto Freeway 101. The chase ended on the freeway close to Bailey Avenue in South San Jose and Andrews was taken into custody.

Police executed a search warrant at Andrews’ dwelling in Sunnyvale and located the ammunition, together with high-capacity magazines, 5 tactical-style rifles, a shotgun, three handguns and physique armor.

Sunnyvale mass capturing menace proof (Sunnyvale DPS)

Andrews was booked into Santa Clara County jail on a number of expenses, together with making prison threats, evading police, DUI and a number of other weapons violations. It was not instantly clear when Andrews would seem in court docket.

Anybody with info concerning the case is requested to contact Detective Barron Renzi at (408) 730-7712.