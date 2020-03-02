police-seek-help-locating-2-suspects-connected-to-a-breaking-and-entering

Detroit, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Division is searching for the general public’s help in figuring out two suspects wished in connection to a breaking and getting into on town’s east facet.

This occurred on Monday, February 24 at roughly 7:20 p.m.

The 2 male suspects broke into an unoccupied home by the entrance window, situated on the 400 block of Chalmers.

They stole the furnace, range, and fridge from the home after which escaped in an unknown automobile.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male in his 30s, with a medium construct and a medium complexion. He was final seen sporting a black ski masks, a blue one-piece Carhartt with mud throughout it, and a glove on his left hand.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male in his 30s, slim, with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was final seen sporting a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a glove on his proper hand.

If anybody is aware of both of those two people or has any info concerning this crime, please contact the Detroit Police Division’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.