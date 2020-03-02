police:-arrests-made-after-upper-darby-high-school-goes-on-lockdown-for-student-with-gun

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A lockdown at Higher Darby Excessive Faculty ends in arrests after directors say they realized a scholar on campus had a gun. Police responded to the varsity round 9:30 a.m. Monday, after stories {that a} threatening message was posted to social media.

No additional data was obtainable concerning the arrests.

The lockdown was lifted slowly as officers visited every classroom individually.

In reference to the Higher Darby Excessive Faculty lockdown. The lockdown can be lifted shortly and dismissal will comply with there-after. Observe @UpperDarbySD for updates — Higher Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 2, 2020

As a result of lockdowns could be upsetting, officers say counseling companies can be obtainable for lecturers and college students.