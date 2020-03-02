police:-arrest-made-after-man-critically-wounded-in-stabbing-at-center-city-homeless-shelter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person is combating for his life after he was stabbed a number of occasions at a Heart Metropolis homeless shelter, police say. In line with officers, the stabbing occurred at St. John’s Shelter, situated on the 1200 block of Race Road, round 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the sufferer, believed to be in his 20s, was stabbed 4 occasions in his again.

He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital the place he’s listed in important situation.

Police additionally say an arrest was made in connection to the stabbing.