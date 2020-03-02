police:-25-year-old-man-fatally-shot-in-head-in-north-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officers say a person was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. The taking pictures occurred on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Avenue, just some blocks from Temple College, in the course of the in a single day hours Monday.

Police say the 25-year-old sufferer was shot within the head and dropped off at Temple College Hospital, the place he was pronounced lifeless.

Credit score: CBS3

A scene was discovered on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

There are not any suspects or identified motive at the moment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stick with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this creating story.