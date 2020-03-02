police:-1-shot-after-physical-altercation-with-staff-member-in-minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One particular person was shot after a bodily confrontation at a enterprise in Minneapolis Sunday night, in accordance with police.

Minneapolis Police responded to a capturing at about 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

Police verify {that a} suspect acquired right into a bodily altercation with a employees member, at that time a gun shot was fired placing a employees member. The particular person shot sustained minor accidents and was taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis Police say the suspect fled on foot and they’re actively investigating.