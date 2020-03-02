Home Entertainment Pine Creek edges by Grand Junction Central, wins 29-26

Pine Creek edges by Grand Junction Central, wins 29-26

By
Gsr
-
0
1
pine-creek-edges-by-grand-junction-central,-wins-29-26

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

The Denver Publish


Pine Creek edges by Grand Junction Central,…

Sports activitiesPreps

Pine Creek edges by Grand Junction Central, wins 29-26

By Hero Sports activities | Particular to The Denver Publish

PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Grand Junction Central narrowly misplaced to the Pine Creek Eagles in a 29-26 showdown on Tuesday.

No staff or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Publish immediately

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.


The Trust Project Logo

Extra in Sports activities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv