pickup-truck-strikes-74-year-old-woman-in-cambridge

A 74-year-old girl was trapped beneath a parked automobile with severe accidents after she was hit by a pickup truck on Sunday morning in Cambridge, state police stated in a information launch.

Round 8:15 a.m., troopers responded to the scene the place police say the girl had been struck by a 2019 Ford F150 on Memorial Drive westbound, close to Ames Road.

“Upon arrival, responders extricated the 74-year-old woman from under a parked sedan that was not involved in the incident,” police stated. “The woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.”

The driving force, a 48-year-old Medford man, was reportedly not injured.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the pedestrian walked into the travel lane from in between two parked vehicles, directly in front of the pickup,” police stated.

The crash stays beneath investigation.