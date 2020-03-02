philadelphia-police:-partially-decomposed-arm,-hand-found-on-side-of-road-in-fox-chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say {a partially} decomposed left arm and hand have been discovered on the aspect of the street within the Fox Chase part of the town on Monday morning. A passerby positioned the stays on the 8800 block of Pine Highway, round 8:40 a.m.

Police say no sufferer and no different physique elements have been discovered.

The Medical Examiner’s Workplace has the physique half.

It’s not recognized how the arm and hand ended up on the aspect of the street.

