Philadelphia Police: 19-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed On Basketball Court In Mantua

By CBS3 Workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An adolescent was shot a number of instances and killed on a basketball courtroom within the Mantua part of Philadelphia on Monday night. The 19-year-old man was gunned down on the 3900 block of Olive Avenue, shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say the sufferer was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Heart, the place he was pronounced useless.

No arrests have been made.

Stick with CBSPhilly.com for this growing story.

