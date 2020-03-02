philadelphia-police:-19-year-old-man-shot-multiple-times,-killed-on-basketball-court-in-mantua

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An adolescent was shot a number of instances and killed on a basketball courtroom within the Mantua part of Philadelphia on Monday night. The 19-year-old man was gunned down on the 3900 block of Olive Avenue, shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say the sufferer was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Heart, the place he was pronounced useless.
No arrests have been made.
Stick with CBSPhilly.com for this growing story.
CBS3 Workers
Extra from CBS3 Workers
Feedback
It’s essential to log in to put up a remark.