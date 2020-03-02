phaedra-parks-makes-fans-happy-with-this-photo-featuring-her-boys

Phaedra Parks shared a photograph on her social media account during which she’s together with her two boys, and followers can’t get sufficient of those younger males. Phaedra captioned the image with a motivational message, and you may see the pic and the caption under.

A number of days in the past, she additionally had some phrases to share about envy normally.

‘When everything feels like an uphill journey, just remember the view from the top! 🙌🏾 #breathtaking #peace #family ❣️’ Phaedra captioned her submit.

Somebody mentioned: ‘Phaedra you and your boys look amazing,’ and one other follower posted this within the feedback: ‘I will climb these mountains with my hands wide open …. 💪🏽’

A fan wrote: ‘That view is nothing without you in it Beautiful,’ and another person posted: ‘Hi Phaedra you did a good job with the boy’s ya look so comfortable.’

One different commenter wrote: ‘Love seeing a smile on your face you have a beautiful smile and embrace it blessings to you and the boys.’

A follower mentioned, ‘That glow hits different when you need no validation Phaedra…love your soul.’

One different follower posted this message: ‘I know the life you are living full of Love, joy content and happiness with so much freedom you swear sometimes you can fly enjoy those boys will grow up faster than lightning.’

Another person additionally praised Phaedra and mentioned this: ‘Always flawless, such a beautiful woman. Keep doing YOU and let ’em maintain hating😁 That’s how we Scorpios roll.’

A commenter mentioned: ‘Yes, Phaedra!! This is exactly what winning looks like! You like fine as wine 🍷 you been drinking plenty of water and minding the business that pays you! 😝’

Followers are fully in love with Phaedra, and every time they get the possibility, they ask Bravo TV to convey her again on RHOA.



Submit Views:

5





