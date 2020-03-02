pete-buttigieg-cancels-dallas-visit,-drops-out-of-2020-presidential-race

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his go to to Dallas Sunday following his choice to drop out of the 2020 presidential race, sources confirmed to CBS Information.

Buttigieg was scheduled to be talking at Fundamental Avenue Backyard however is as a substitute returning to Indiana the place he’ll converse tonight.

Since Saturday, there have been six new Texas polls and the previous mayor has struggled.

The Actual Clear Politics Common of polls reveals Bernie Sanders main with almost 30%, with Joe Biden in second place with almost 21% and Mike Bloomberg shut behind with 18%. Elizabeth Warren is additional again in fourth, the place Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard adopted.

Warren’s marketing campaign is amongst these having volunteers making cellphone calls and going out to neighborhoods to do block-walking — not simply in Dallas, however throughout North Texas. She campaigned in Houston yesterday.

Later this night, Bloomberg will maintain a rally in San Antonio. He cancelled a rally in Fort Price final week and has not but rescheduled.

Sanders visited Mesquite earlier this 12 months and held rallies everywhere in the state final weekend — attracting probably the most left-leaning supporters.

Nonetheless, many individuals are speaking about Biden’s large win in South Carolina, and what meaning going ahead. He gained each county in South Carolina.

Political analysts are ready to see if any traits emerge Tuesday.

SMU Professor of Political Communication Stephanie Martin mentioned if the polls imply persons are shifting to Biden, it’s very dangerous information for Sanders.

“If it means it was a one-off, people who want anybody but Sanders are still playing around, then Bloomberg could be interesting, Biden could be interesting,” she mentioned.