person-reportedly-armed-with-knife-leads-to-shelter-in-place-order-at-santa-clara’s-mission-college

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place order has been issued at Mission School in Santa Clara after campus police responded to experiences of an individual armed with a knife, in response to faculty officers.

The varsity posted details about the particular person armed with a knife within the faculty’s Gilmour Heart at 3000 School Boulevard in Santa Clara simply earlier than 1 p.m.

Mission School

Shelter In Place. Police responding to particular person with a knife in Gilmour Heart. Updates posted on Mission social media and District web site — Mission School (@go2MissionSC) March 2, 2020

An emergency alert was additionally issued concerning the shelter-in-place order by campus police. The varsity confirmed the order was nonetheless in place as of 1:13 p.m. No different particulars have been made accessible.

KPIX has a digicam crew on the best way to the scene. We’ll report extra data as it’s confirmed by authorities.