perry-a-doubt-for-world-cup-semi-final

Ellyse Perry harm her hamstring fielding towards New Zealand in Melbourne

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is a doubt for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after struggling a hamstring damage.

Perry was helped off the pitch throughout Monday’s four-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne, a consequence that secured the Southern Stars’ development to the final 4 and knocked out the White Ferns.

4-time champions Australia will face both South Africa or England in Sydney on Thursday and skipper Meg Lanning is assured that her aspect can cope if Perry is dominated out.

“Ellyse has been a large a part of our squad and crew for a very long time and you’ll’t exchange her,” stated Lanning. “However we have 15 gamers right here who can do a job and also you want a squad to win a World Cup.

It is actually unlucky for her to should go off. She’s a very robust participant and we’ll simply should see what pans out over the subsequent couple of days. Meg Lanning on Ellyse Perry’s damage

“You’ll be able to’t depend on one or two gamers and use the identical 11 gamers each sport. We’ll have to make use of the depth we have – that is simply the fact of elite sport, sadly.

“We’ll have to attend and see what occurs, however I’ve full confidence that whoever is available in can play a task. We’re simply going to should get by it and perhaps play barely in a different way however that is superb. You have to adapt.”

Australia posted 155-5 at Junction Oval – Beth Mooney top-scoring with 60 – earlier than Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt claimed three wickets apiece to restrict New Zealand to 151-7.

“[The win over New Zealand] was our greatest of the event thus far. I do not suppose we could possibly be higher positioned for the semi-finals.

“We had been underneath the pump with the ball a bit bit however I believe we handled it extraordinarily effectively to recover from the road towards a very good New Zealand crew.

Georgia Wareham (R) took three wickets in Australia’s four-run win over New Zealand

“Our first problem for this event was to get out of the group stage and to have performed that now could be definitely a pleasant feeling.”

Australia completed second in Group A, behind India, and can now face the winners of Group B in Thursday’s second semi-final.

England high Group B in the meanwhile however will likely be leapfrogged by South Africa if the Proteas beat West Indies on Tuesday.

