perillas,-a-fast-casual-korean-restaurant,-returns-to-bow-market-in-june

Perillas simply can’t avoid Bow Market.

After signing a six-month lease in October 2018 as a pop-up idea on the Somerville complicated, the quick informal Korean eatery determined to remain on for one more six months. When that lease ran out, Perillas proprietor James Choi started searching for a brand new, everlasting house, all whereas persevering with to run the corporate’s catering enterprise out of Basis Kitchen, a shared culinary workspace.

However in June, Perillas will return to Bow Market, this time as a everlasting tenant with a two-year lease (and an possibility to increase for one more 12 months).

“It’s a very familiar market to us,” Choi informed Boston.com. “The spaces are small, but we know it works for us.”

Perillas serves quick informal Korean bowls. —Perillas

Perillas’s everlasting digs will serve the identical menu as its pop-up, a small lineup that includes build-your-own bowls of bulgolgi beef bibimbap or vegetarian bibimbap with the choice so as to add a boiled, marinated egg. Choi stated that in September, when Perillas hosts a grand opening occasion, there’ll most probably be a restricted menu merchandise supplied, like kalbi (Korean barbecued quick ribs).

“As we get into the rhythm of things, we hope to use this space, maybe once every two months, to throw a one-off event where a certain menu item will be different, like bulgolgi beef tacos or pork belly and rice and vegetables,” Choi stated. “We want to make things a little more fun. We have a good grasp on our operations now and want to branch outside our comfort zone.”

Nonetheless, Choi views the catering facet of his enterprise because the core part of Perillas, one that may thrive in a rising economic system of ghost kitchens and supply apps.

“The way that I kind of think about it is: You know how Amazon is very much an online store?” Choi stated. “They still opened up retail shops. I could be wrong, but I don’t think it’s because they’re trying to get the bulk of their revenue from that. I think it’s more that people like to see physical products and have an experience walking into a specific location or store and having that as well. We’ll have our digital ordering methods and catering but also don’t want to forego the actual storefronts where people come in, order a bowl, and see firsthand the operations of it.”

When Perillas opens in June, it can function Mondays by means of Thursdays from midday to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from midday to 9 p.m. Within the meantime, Bow Market guests can take a look at Koshari Mama, an Egyptian restaurant that opened in Perillas’s former pop-up house, and might get a style of Perillas by ordering by means of its web site or preserve tabs on future pop-ups by following the eatery on social media.