Penn State University Students Hold Vigil For Taco Bell After Closure Of Campus Location

By CBS3 Workers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State College college students are obsessed with their soccer and apparently their meals. College students at State Faculty gathered to mourn the closing of the city’s Taco Bell.

“I know that Taco Bell was there with me from all the hard times, at 3 a.m. when my girlfriend broke up with me to the lunch at 1 p.m. Taco Bell was always there for me. What I want you guys to remember that Taco Bell is not gone, not forgotten,” a pupil mentioned.

The Taco Bell was open for 9 years on the Faculty Avenue location.

