pedestrian-fatally-struck-by-car-in-northern-minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officers in northern Minnesota are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a automotive over the weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Workplace says the collision occurred Saturday night close to the intersection of County Street Three and County Street 109, close to Mission Township.

Deputies discovered the physique of a 51-year-old Merrifield man mendacity within the northbound lane of County Street 3. The motive force of the automotive that struck the person stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The sheriff’s workplace says the person killed seemed to be within the lane of site visitors on the time of the crash. He was sporting all black.

The identify of the pedestrian is being withheld pending the notification of household.