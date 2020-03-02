pavel-francouz,-“salt-of-the-earth,”-is-the-man-for-the-job-in-avalanche-net

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Avalanche is in good arms in purpose.

Pavel Francouz is proving he’s extremely able to main this staff into the playoffs, and his expertise and maturity counsel he’ll flourish in such a task.

When or if opening-night starter Philipp Grubauer returns from a lower-body harm that has him out indefinitely, Francouz will most likely nonetheless have management of Colorado’s internet.

The affable Francouz is in his first full NHL season however has 11 years of big-game expertise. The Czech Republic native made six appearances for his nation at 18-under and 20-under worldwide tournaments and the World Championship. He performed professionally within the Czech Republic and Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League earlier than starting his North American profession final season with the Colorado Eagles, the place he turned an AHL all-star and led the franchise to the playoffs.

Since Grubauer went down Feb. 15 on the outside sport at Air Drive, Francouz has gone 6-0-1, together with 6-Zero in his final six, when he allowed only a mixed eight objectives. The Avs wanted robust goaltending throughout that point, after Mikko Rantanen joined fellow forwards Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert on the injured listing.

Halfway by this streak, Francouz signed a two-year, $Four million contract extension Feb. 21 at Anaheim earlier than beating the Geese 1-Zero for his first profession NHL shutout.

After Saturday’s 3-2 win at Nashville, Francouz is 19-5-Three and tied for second in NHL save proportion (.929) and fifth in goals-against common (2.24). Compared, Grubauer (18-12-4) is ranked 16th in each save proportion (.916) and GAA (2.63).

The Avs start their ultimate 18-game stretch Monday at Detroit, the NHL’s worst staff, and we may see the not too long ago acquired Michael Hutchinson begin in internet to present Francouz a relaxation. Maybe Grubauer additionally will get a begin or two earlier than the playoffs if his restoration permits.

But when this was a reputation contest, Francouz would get as many begins as he desired.

Francouz, a.okay.a. Frankie, is listed at 6-foot however appears eye-to-eye with somebody who’s 5-10. A part of his attraction is the modesty he carries himself with. He continually talks about supporting the stellar play of the teammates in entrance of him. He’s by no means adverse, all the time constructive.

“He’s been a big reason for why we’re sitting at six straight wins now, and he doesn’t get rattled by anything,” Avs captain Gabe Landeskog stated of Francouz after Saturday’s franchise record-setting eighth consecutive victory on the highway. “He just keeps playing his game. He is kind of the ultimate teammate, to be honest with you. He doesn’t complain about anything and is super positive. He certainly deserves all this.”

That stuff rubs off in hockey. Hockey gamers all the time yearn for a decent locker room with little or no points. Goalies are sometimes a special breed, however Francouz promotes cohesion.

Avs coach Jared Bednar referred to as Frankie “salt of the Earth” final fall.

If meaning taking up a problem with little, to no fuss, Bednar nailed it.

Francouz is the person for the job.