paulina-porizkova-reveals-she-and-her-family-were-left-out-of-ric-ocasek’s-will

This previous 12 months, Ric Ocasek, the beloved frontman of the band, The Vehicles, died on the age of 75-years. Paulina Porizkova, a Czech supermodel, was the one to find his physique at his Manhattan residence. He had been married to her for many years, Vulture reported.

Nevertheless, Ric and Paulina revealed they’d divorce in 2017, and their divorce proceedings had began just some weeks earlier than he tragically handed away.

Following the singer’s demise, Porizkova stated to reporters that the person she cherished excluded her and his youngsters from one other marriage from the desire, which shocked her to the core and left her emotionally wounded.

When she appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, the Czech supermodel defined that the information of being excluded from the desire made the grieving course of much more tough. She claimed she felt harm by his purported betrayal.

Because it was famous above, Ocasek eradicated his youngsters with one other girl from the desire as properly. Proper up till his demise, Porizkova and Ric remained pleasant and cordial and even continued to dwell collectively, regardless of being separated.

Moreover, she went to the Rock and Corridor of Fame with Ric throughout his induction ceremony two years in the past. The mannequin defined to CBS Sunday Morning that she put a variety of her earnings into the connection, so it was an enormous shock to see she had been taken off the desire.

She famous that she’ll by no means have a solution as to why he made the choice that he did. “And that sucks,” the mannequin added. The New York Submit, who received their palms on Ric’s will, famous that the musician had truly modified his will particularly to go away her out of it.

The outlet claims he stated he did it “because she has abandoned me.” Since then, she filed court docket papers to try to get a few of his property, which has been valued at roughly $5 million.

This wouldn’t be the primary time a celeb has left their cherished one out of their world. Kirk Douglas did the identical factor to Michael Douglas, though, it was reported that there have been no onerous emotions between the 2 about it.



