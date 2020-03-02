paulina-gretzky-rocks-sexy-plunging-dress-&-dances-with-dustin-johnson-at-brother’s-wedding

Dancing the night time away! Paulina Gretzky and her accomplice, Dustin Johnson, completely minimize a rug after they danced collectively at Paulina’s brother, Ty Gretzky’s, marriage ceremony to Sara Cusick!

Paulina Gretzky actually is aware of how one can make an announcement! The beautiful daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky took to the dance ground at her youthful brother, Ty Gretzky‘s, wedding to Sara Cusick and showed off her dance moves and impeccable style! The stunning model and singer, 31, joined her love, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, 35, at the reception wearing a sexy black dress with a plunging neckline and slit up her thigh fit for the formal occasion. The pair looked as if they were really having a ball! Dustin, at one point, dipped Paulina while they were dancing, showing off their best moves to the fullest! It was such fun to see these two celebrate Ty and Sara’s love, and Paulina has been available for preparations for her brother and sister-in-law’s large day for fairly a while!

On Jan. 20, Paulina’s longtime pal, Kristina Melnichenko, shared a photograph of Paulina, Sara, and the complete bridesmaid crew for Sara’s marriage ceremony having fun with their third day of Sara’s Bachelorette weekend! Whereas everybody regarded positively flawless, Paulia actually stood out, rocking a pink bathing go well with that mentioned “getting drunk” together with all the different bridal attendants on the boat in Cabo San Lucas. Paulina, a mom of two, confirmed off her extremely toned determine whereas taking within the solar. She actually couldn’t have regarded higher!

However Paulina actually is aware of how one can at all times work her finest, seaside day seems to be. After taking a hiatus from social media, Paulina returned to Instagram on Oct. 14, sharing yet one more pic the place she rocked a swimsuit. This time round, Paulina sported a two piece, burnt orange quantity as she posed up subsequent to her youthful brother. The 2 had been clearly having fun with the solar and water, as Paulina captioned the pic, “‘Tis the sea-sun @tygretzky.”

There’s no denying that Paulina has at all times had a knack for model. She often seems to be superb, whether or not attending one in all Dustin’s intense golf tournaments, or taking a day for some leisure on the water. At her brother’s marriage ceremony, nevertheless, Paulina actually outdid herself in apparel and dance strikes!